Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy

Sabrina Carpenter received threats after her controversial performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy

Sabrina Carpenter has given a 6-words response to trolls after receiving backlash for her performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

Sabrina performed her track, Bed Chem, with intimate moves at the star-studded event.

As reported by The Sun, ITV viewers threatened to complain to Ofcom shortly after the Please Please Please crooner’s performance.

On Sunday, the pop icon gave a hilarious response to her haters on Instagram.

She posted a carousal of images from the BRIT Awards and captioned the post, “Brits i now know what watershed is!!!!”


Sabrina’s statement seemed like a fitting response to trolls who had labelled her performance as “inappropriate.”

In the first frame, the Short n' Sweet singer can be seen smiling on the red carpet as she flaunted her beautiful custom bubblegum pink gown from Alexander McQueen.

Sabrina concluded her red carpet look with a pair of cream-coloured slip-on pumps by Kandee and a dazzling diamond necklace.

A fan commented in her comment section, “Don’t listen to those haters Sabrina you nailed that performance.”

Another wrote, “Looking like a barbie.”

For those unversed, Sabrina won the prestigious Global Success Award at the BRIT Awards.

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours

Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone

Ranbir Kapoor receives nod from Amitabh Bachchan for achieving milestone

'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award

'Anuja' producer Guneet Monga breaks silence on losing Academy Award

Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners
Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars
Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet