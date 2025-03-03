Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy

Sabrina Carpenter has given a 6-words response to trolls after receiving backlash for her performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards.
Sabrina performed her track, Bed Chem, with intimate moves at the star-studded event.
As reported by The Sun, ITV viewers threatened to complain to Ofcom shortly after the Please Please Please crooner’s performance.
On Sunday, the pop icon gave a hilarious response to her haters on Instagram.
She posted a carousal of images from the BRIT Awards and captioned the post, “Brits i now know what watershed is!!!!”
Sabrina’s statement seemed like a fitting response to trolls who had labelled her performance as “inappropriate.”
In the first frame, the Short n' Sweet singer can be seen smiling on the red carpet as she flaunted her beautiful custom bubblegum pink gown from Alexander McQueen.
Sabrina concluded her red carpet look with a pair of cream-coloured slip-on pumps by Kandee and a dazzling diamond necklace.
A fan commented in her comment section, “Don’t listen to those haters Sabrina you nailed that performance.”
Another wrote, “Looking like a barbie.”
For those unversed, Sabrina won the prestigious Global Success Award at the BRIT Awards.