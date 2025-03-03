Entertainment

Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 03, 2025

Adrien Brody is in hot water after being caught on camera for showing an unpleasant act during the prestigious 97th Academy Awards show.

The 51-year-old American actor secured the award for Best Actor at last night's Academy Awards ceremony for his role as László Tóth in The Brutalist.

However, Brody's major career achievement was overshadowed after fans observed his disgusting exchange with his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman.

Before hitting the stage to accept the accolade, the father-of-two threw achewing gum right from his mouth, which was caught by his lady love. 

As the bizarre moment went viral on social media, fans began criticising the Oscar-winning artist for disrespecting his girlfriend globally.

One fan sarcastically commented, "He disrespected his wife two times tonight, once kissing Halle Berry, and now twice throwing gum at his.. wife lol but congrats."

"That was cringe," another fan penned.

A third fan wrote, "Not Adrien Brody doing the, hold my gum."

After receiving the trophy for Best Actor category, Adrien Brody sent his heartfelt shout out to Georgina Chapman and her two kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

The couple, who began dating in April 2019, has not commented on this backlash. 

