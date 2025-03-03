World

Oscars night shaken as 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits LA: Watch

The 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre and were hosted by Conan O’Brien

  • March 03, 2025


A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood on the night of the Oscars.

As per multiple outlets, the earthquake happened at 10:13pm and was felt across Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.

Though the Oscars ceremony had ended, many stars were still at after parties when the quack occurred.

As per the reports, when the earthquake occurred, singer Chappell Roan was performing at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, but no one inside seemed to notice the shaking.

However, at the Governors Ball, an exclusive Oscars afterparty, some attendees did feel the earthquake but there were no reports of serious damage or injuries.

The United States Geological Survey (USGC) said the tremor was reported about 1.4 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood, 1.7 miles north of Universal City, 2.5 miles east-northeast of Studio City and 3 miles west-southwest of Burbank.

The film Anora was the biggest winner of the night, receiving five awards, including Best Picture.

In the acting categories, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison won Best Actress for Anora, Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, and Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.

