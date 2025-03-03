Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award

Timothée Chalamet has received a heartwarming surprise from his high school drama teacher, Harry Shifman, before losing Oscar Award.
When the Dune star, 29, graced the Academy Awards' red carpet on Sunday, March 2, Access Hollywood showed him a video of his drama teacher from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.
Chalamet’s teacher gave him a sweet message, "Well pal, you've earned your keep and the recognition of your artistry in bringing humanity to life with wit and passion and grace. Take it all in, feel it and bring us more... and always remember as Bob Dylan once said, 'Keep a good head and always carry a lightbulb.' Blessings pal.”
After listening to the heartfelt wish, the Wonka actor told the media outlet, "Amazing, thank you. That means the world. Thank you for organizing that. Thank you."
Chalamet was nominated for his performance in A Complete Unknown, in the best actor category.
He lost the esteemed award to The Brutalist star, Adrian Brody.
Chalamet attended the award show with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
The lovebirds were also spotted holding hands and kissing inside the Dolby Theatre.