Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award

Timothée Chalamet attends the 97th annual Academy Awards with girlfriend Kylie Jenner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award
Timothée Chalamet receives delightful surprise before losing Oscar Award

Timothée Chalamet has received a heartwarming surprise from his high school drama teacher, Harry Shifman, before losing Oscar Award.

When the Dune star, 29, graced the Academy Awards' red carpet on Sunday, March 2, Access Hollywood showed him a video of his drama teacher from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Chalamet’s teacher gave him a sweet message, "Well pal, you've earned your keep and the recognition of your artistry in bringing humanity to life with wit and passion and grace. Take it all in, feel it and bring us more... and always remember as Bob Dylan once said, 'Keep a good head and always carry a lightbulb.' Blessings pal.”

After listening to the heartfelt wish, the Wonka actor told the media outlet, "Amazing, thank you. That means the world. Thank you for organizing that. Thank you."

Chalamet was nominated for his performance in A Complete Unknown, in the best actor category.

He lost the esteemed award to The Brutalist star, Adrian Brody.

Chalamet attended the award show with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The lovebirds were also spotted holding hands and kissing inside the Dolby Theatre.

Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move

Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move
Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts

Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts
Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser

Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal renewal at risk amid Duchess’ new project

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal renewal at risk amid Duchess’ new project
Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move
Demi Moore acknowledges Oscars 2025 loss with surprising move
Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts
Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Kourtney Kardashian issues big statement on Mason Disick's baby rumours
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Sabrina Carpenter gives cryptic statement after BRIT Awards controversy
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Adrien Brody faces backlash over controversial act after major Oscar win
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Nikki Glaser shares urgent 'dress fix' before hitting Vanity Fair Oscar party
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners
Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars
Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars