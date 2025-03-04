Sci-Tech

AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way

France-based call centre is using artificial intelligence to 'increase the customer satisfaction'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way
AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way

Teleperformance SE, the largest call centre operator has come up with an innovative way to make customer experience more satisfactory.

The European outsourcing company, that works with renowned clients including TikTok, Apple, and Samsung is deploying AI to mask employees accent.

As reported by Mashable, the company shared that it had invested around $13 million in Sanas, an AI startup that focuses on "reducing accent-based discrimination."

The call centre operates in India and offers customer support for users all over the world, who call to ask guidance about their latest iPhone or Galaxy devices.

Teleperformance Deputy Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mackenbrock shared in an interview, "When you have an Indian agent on the line, sometimes it's hard to hear, to understand."

He revealed that the AI technology can "neutralise the accent of the Indian speaker with zero latency."

Sanas' accent-masking technology works on Indian and Filipino accents, two of the largest markets for call centres, while the start-up is working to add other accents as well.

Along with that, the AI feature also provide a background noise removal feature in order to further hide any surrounding noise that might distract the customer during the call.

Teleperformance revealed that its also using AI tools for common tasks including, coaching new employees, and transcribing calls.

Robert Kennedy refuses to implement MMR vaccine, calls it 'personal decision'

Robert Kennedy refuses to implement MMR vaccine, calls it 'personal decision'
AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way

AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern

Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war

Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Apple gears for major product launches after iPhone 16e debut
Apple gears for major product launches after iPhone 16e debut
Google Chrome gets 'modern' new look with its latest update
Google Chrome gets 'modern' new look with its latest update
Trump unveils strategic crypto reserve plan, boosting Bitcoin, Altcoins
Trump unveils strategic crypto reserve plan, boosting Bitcoin, Altcoins
How to remove your personal data from Google search results?
How to remove your personal data from Google search results?
Firefly’s ‘Blue Ghost’ lunar lander makes historic touchdown on moon: Watch
Firefly’s ‘Blue Ghost’ lunar lander makes historic touchdown on moon: Watch
YouTube revamps mid-roll ads to reduce interruptions
YouTube revamps mid-roll ads to reduce interruptions
WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links
WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links
Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization
WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed