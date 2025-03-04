AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way

Teleperformance SE, the largest call centre operator has come up with an innovative way to make customer experience more satisfactory.
The European outsourcing company, that works with renowned clients including TikTok, Apple, and Samsung is deploying AI to mask employees accent.
As reported by Mashable, the company shared that it had invested around $13 million in Sanas, an AI startup that focuses on "reducing accent-based discrimination."
The call centre operates in India and offers customer support for users all over the world, who call to ask guidance about their latest iPhone or Galaxy devices.
Teleperformance Deputy Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mackenbrock shared in an interview, "When you have an Indian agent on the line, sometimes it's hard to hear, to understand."
He revealed that the AI technology can "neutralise the accent of the Indian speaker with zero latency."
Sanas' accent-masking technology works on Indian and Filipino accents, two of the largest markets for call centres, while the start-up is working to add other accents as well.
Along with that, the AI feature also provide a background noise removal feature in order to further hide any surrounding noise that might distract the customer during the call.
Teleperformance revealed that its also using AI tools for common tasks including, coaching new employees, and transcribing calls.