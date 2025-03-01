Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades

Microsoft has announced that Skype, a video-calling service will shut down in May this year.
Skype was once among the world's most popular platforms, allowing people to make free voice calls to friends and family worldwide using their computers.
In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Skype informed users that they can log in to Microsoft Teams with their existing accounts to stay connected with their chats and contacts, as per BBC.
Skype was first launched in 2003 and was acquired by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion (£6.1 billion), making it the company's largest purchase at that time.
As per the outlet, Microsoft later integrated Skype into its other products, including Xbox and Windows devices.
At the time, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer expressed confidence in the deal, saying they would shape the future of real-time communication.
As platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger gained popularity, Skype's influence declined.
When Microsoft introduced Windows 11, it announced that Microsoft Teams would come pre-installed, while Skype was left out for the first time in years.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Teams became more popular as people used it for work and personal meetings online.
Skype users can either transition to Microsoft Teams or download their data, including chats, contacts, and call history.