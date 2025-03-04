Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy 

US President Donald Trump has stopped military aid to Ukraine after a recent disagreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The move comes after Trump changed US stance on Ukraine and Russia after becoming president, taking a friendlier approach toward Moscow.
In an explosive confrontation with Zelenskyy, Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance criticized him, insisting that he should be more appreciative of the years of US support provided to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president pushed back at suggestions, who urged him to make greater efforts to negotiate a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In response, they accused him of being "disrespectful."
As a result, Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House earlier than planned and the minerals deal was ultimately not signed.
A White House official confirmed this decision in a statement, noting, "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," as per Reuters.
However, the White House did not clarify how much aid was affected, how significant the pause was, or how long it would last.
On Monday, Trump again stated that Zelenskyy should be more grateful for US support.
His reaction was triggered by an Associated Press report in which Zelenskyy said the war’s end was "very, very far away."
Trump criticized this remark, calling it the worst statement Zelenskyy could have made and warning that the US would not tolerate it much longer.