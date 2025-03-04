World

Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy

Donald Trump changed US stance on Ukraine and Russia after becoming president

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy
Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy 

US President Donald Trump has stopped military aid to Ukraine after a recent disagreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The move comes after Trump changed US stance on Ukraine and Russia after becoming president, taking a friendlier approach toward Moscow.

In an explosive confrontation with Zelenskyy, Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance criticized him, insisting that he should be more appreciative of the years of US support provided to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president pushed back at suggestions, who urged him to make greater efforts to negotiate a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response, they accused him of being "disrespectful."

As a result, Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House earlier than planned and the minerals deal was ultimately not signed.

A White House official confirmed this decision in a statement, noting, "President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," as per Reuters.

However, the White House did not clarify how much aid was affected, how significant the pause was, or how long it would last.

On Monday, Trump again stated that Zelenskyy should be more grateful for US support.

His reaction was triggered by an Associated Press report in which Zelenskyy said the war’s end was "very, very far away."

Trump criticized this remark, calling it the worst statement Zelenskyy could have made and warning that the US would not tolerate it much longer.

King Charles receives special honour from Meghan amid Netflix show release

King Charles receives special honour from Meghan amid Netflix show release
King Willem, Queen Máxima travel to Cyprus after President Nikos invitation

King Willem, Queen Máxima travel to Cyprus after President Nikos invitation
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement
Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision
Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
James Harrison, whose rare blood saved millions, dies at 88
James Harrison, whose rare blood saved millions, dies at 88
Japan's biggest wildfire in decades claims 1 life displaces thousands
Japan's biggest wildfire in decades claims 1 life displaces thousands
Oscars night shaken as 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits LA: Watch
Oscars night shaken as 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits LA: Watch
Leonardo da Vinci’s medieval castle secrets exposed in remarkable discovery
Leonardo da Vinci’s medieval castle secrets exposed in remarkable discovery
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge
UK announces massive £1.6bn missile for Ukraine after European leaders summit
UK announces massive £1.6bn missile for Ukraine after European leaders summit
Trudeau to discuss Trump's Canada annexation threat with King Charles
Trudeau to discuss Trump's Canada annexation threat with King Charles
Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds special meeting with King Charles
Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds special meeting with King Charles