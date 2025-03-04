Entertainment

Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’

The ‘Reflection’ singer, Camila Cabello celebrated her 28th birthday on March 3, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Camila Cabello has expressed heartfelt thanks for making her feel special.

The Worth It hitmaker turned to Instagram Story on Monday, March 3, to reflect on the overwhelming love she received on her 28th birthday.

In the story, Camila shared a photo of herself posing in the mid of a room filled with several beautiful bouquets of flowers, balloons, and birthday presents.

Captioning the heartwarming snap, she wrote, “feeling very lucky today to have so much love in my life.”

The singer, overjoyed by the love she received, expressed gratitude saying, “thank you to anyone who’s taken the time to send me a birthday message and made me feel special.”

“yours, C. xoxoxoxox,” concluded the caption.

P.C. Instagram/camila_cabello

Meanwhile, in a new Instagram post, Camila Cabello shared a carousel of snaps from the Vanity Fair Oscars party held on her birthday.

“thanks @vanityfair and thank you for the birthday love,” she captioned.

For the glamorous event, the singer opted to wear a mustard-colored gown featuring a plunging V-neck design that had cutout carried all the way down to her naval. The cutouts had a series of laces strapping her in across the chest.

