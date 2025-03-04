Meghan Markle drops exciting update after Netflix show release

Meghan Markle has shared an exciting update after her most-awaited Netflix show release.
The Duchess of Sussex issued first statement after her series, With Love, Meghan, was released on March 4, 2025.
She took to Instagram and shared pictures of foot spread.
Prince Harry’s wife captioned the new post, “Today is the day! A few BTS snaps + food pictures I took on set for ‘With Love, Meghan.’ Come join the party on @netflix!”
The first frame featured a rainbow of fruits and star shaped sandwiches.
In another snap, Meghan can be seen posing with the longtime friend and guest Mindy Kaling.
She also posted a snap of strawberry cake and salad spread.
Meghan’s exciting behind-the-scene pictures came after she received a sweet gift from Harry and her kids Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.
The young royals made an adorable hand-written card, which read, “Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you! LILI Archie PAPA xx.”
She also flaunted a cute bouquet of pink and white flowers given by the Duke of Sussex.
On the personal front, Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018, and the couple stepped down from their senior royal titles in 2020.
