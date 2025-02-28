Meghan Markle posts sweet message after Prince William’s sad announcement

Meghan Markle has shared a sweet message after Prince William expressed grief in sad announcement.
On Thursday night, the Duchess of Sussex posted an Instagram Story and thanked her pal Angeleno.
Megha, who is excited for the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, penned, “Thanks to my fellow Angeleno @chefroychoi! Had the best time having you on the show. Can't wait for all of you to see it! March 4th on @netflix.”
Her show will premiere on the media giant on March 4, 2025.
Meghan’s delightful note came after William mourned the loss of Grammy-winning actor, Gene Hackman.
Gene passed away alongside his wife and dog in his home on February 27, 2025.
The Prince of Wales mentioned in his sad announcement on X, "So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality. W."
Notably, the late actor has starred in hit films including The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Scarecrow (1973), The Conversation (1974), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Under Fire (1983) and Power (1986) in his remarkable career.