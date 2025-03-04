Buckingham Palace shares sweet update on King Charles after Meghan Markle's nod

Buckingham Palace has shared a heartwarming update on King Charles, just as Meghan Markle’s latest move grabs attention.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the royal family dropped a post to reminisce about 1977 Buccaneer Jet Flight.
In a shared post palace offered a glimpse into an old snap of King Charles, as Prince of Wales, flew in a Buccaneer jet to HMS Ark Royal from Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton
The Royal family captioned the post, “Almost 50 years ago, in 1977, The King, as Prince of Wales, flew in a Buccaneer jet to HMS Ark Royal from Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton.”
They further added, “Today, His Majesty recalled the experience whilst aboard HMS Prince of Wales at sea, where he saw F-35B Lightning jets operating from the flight deck.”
Notably, it came after the Duchess of Sussex cleared the air on her title with Mindy Kaling on her new Netflix show With Love Meghan.
The Office alum referred to the duchess with her name multiple times during her appearance on the second episode of With Love, Meghan.
When Kaling said, “People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box,” Markle, 43, amended her.
“It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” she clarified.
“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’” Markle noted, adding, “It just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.'”
Kaling replied, “Now I know. And I love it.”
Meghan Markle new Netflix show With Love Meghan is currently available on Netflix.