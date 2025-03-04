Royal

Meghan Markle makes candid confession about Sussex title in Netflix show

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle makes delightful statement about her and Prince Harry's royal title

Meghan Markle is not holding back when it comes to owning her Royal roots despite the ongoing feud with the firm.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in a celebration mode as her cooking show, With Love, Meghan hits Netflix has made feelings clear about her and Prince Harry's Sussex title.

At one of the episodes of her Netflix show, Meghan made an unexpected confession about her title during a candid conversation with longtime pal and guest Mindy Kaling.

In a lighthearted moment Mindy refers the Duchess as “Meghan Markle,” to which the former Suits actress cheekily mentioned, “It’s so funny that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."

Meghan continued, "You have kids and you go, ’No, I share my name with my children.’ And that feels so…I didn’t know how meaningful it would be, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

To which her close pal responded, “Now I know, and I love it.”

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were bestowed the title of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II after their marriage in 2018.

However, the couple moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

