YouTube takes firm action against gambling videos, betting sites

YouTube is restricting gambling videos in order avoid access to 'unapproved' sites

  • March 05, 2025
YouTube is regulating gambling videos on the platform strictly as sports betting and other prediction markets in the US witness rise in popularity.

See Also: Google rolls out major Gemini update for iPhone with lock screen widgets

As reported by CNN, the video sharing platform announced on Tuesday that it will no longer allow content that directs users to "unapproved" gambling websites through images, links, or texts.

According to YouTube, the unapproved sited are those that don't meet legal requirements and haven't been reviewed by the company or Google.

Spokesperson Boot Bullwinkle informed the outlet, "We will also begin age-restricting content that promotes online casinos."

This update means that users under the age of 18, or those who are not logged in on the platform will not be able to get access to content that promotes online betting sites.

The betting sports has become quite popular following Supreme Court decision to legalise sports gambling in 2018.

YouTube has been on a enforcing spree as the company has made some serious content moderation rules in recent years including removing videos with false claims about vaccines and abortions, restricting content featuring eating disorder behaviour.

Along with that, YouTube also requires users to disclose any use of artificial intelligence in their content in order to not mislead its consumers.

Read More: YouTube revamps mid-roll ads to reduce interruptions

Notably, the new YouTube guidelines will be enforced on March 19, 2025, with many tech-heads wondering if the site will be able to implement the rules successfully.

