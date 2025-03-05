Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying

Millie Bobby Brown attended special screening of her film 'The Electric State' on Tuesday, March 4, in London

  • March 05, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown is slaying another bold look!

The Stranger Things star, who has recently been facing criticism for her older looks, has once again made bold statement with her style, just a day after speaking out against bullying in the entertainment industry.

Brown appeared in maroon-colored shimmering gown with intricate beadwork at a special screening of her film The Electric State on Tuesday, March 4, in London, flaunting her hourglass figure.

She paired the strapless dress with matching maroon-colored open-toe heels with a bright red pedicure and lipstick, adding an extra pop of color.

The 21-year-old actress let her blonde hair fall down her chest, styled in a side part that revealed her oval-shaped earrings.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Brown's stylish screening appearance came after she posted a makeup-free video on Instagram, addressing the bullying she has faced in the entertainment industry.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me," said Brown.

She further added, "Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target."

Millie Bobby Brown’s science fiction adventure comedy-drama film, The Electric State, is set to premiere on Netflix March 14.

