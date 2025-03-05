Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif 

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently disclosed that Katrina Kaif had issues with his complexion during the filming of their superhit film New York.
In a conversation with On Public Demand by Filmygyan, the 43-year-old Indian actor recalled his rivalry with the Tiger 3 actress while working on the film.
Read more: Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Neil stated, "When we met on the first day, we became enemies. We were shooting our first scene together, and we kept fighting. She kept cutting me off. I kept asking what the problem was."
"I heard that she had an issue with my complexion. Then I heard she had an issue with how I played my character. She kept doing this and I became angry as I had already worked on an intense film," the Saaho actor revealed.
Neil explained that one day, he and Katrina had a heated argument over the same issue.
However, he later realised that she wasn't actually upset with him, though she was simply feeling nervous since she had mostly worked in comedy films prior to that project.
Related: Neil Nitin Mukesh is happy about OTT platforms creating great content
Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh worked together in the 2009 film New York. The movie also starred John Abraham and late Indian actor, Irrfan Khan.