Prince William shares first statement after Palace confirms special event

Prince William has issued the first statement after Buckingham Palace confirmed his attendance along with Princess Kate at a major event.
The Prince of Wales visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital on Wednesday and spoke with staff and volunteers.
He took to Instagram and posted pictures from the royal engagement.
William said in the statement, “A heartening visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to see firsthand the lasting impact of NHS Charities Together’s support over the past five years. Remembering all the staff who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic and thanking all those who continue to take care of us.”
The future King confessed that it’s an honour to be a patron for NHS Charities Together.
Related: Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week
During the hospital visit, he shared, "Everyone in the NHS is there to care for others, so the last person who gets looked after is the individual. And I've seen when I've worked with doctors and nurses, when I've worked with paramedics, they always put it down the line because they don't want to put their workload on someone else.”
His outing came after Palace confirmed that the royal couple will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the annual Commonwealth Day Service on March 10.
Notably, Kate Middleton and William became patron of NHS Charities together in December 2020.