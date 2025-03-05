Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week

Princess Kate and Prince William will support King Charles for a special event next week.
As recently announced by Buckingham Palace, his majesty will attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service with the Prince and Princess of Wales next Monday.
Last year, both the monarch and Kate missed the big event after being diagnosed with cancer.
Other key royals will also join Charles and William including Princess Anne, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Duchess Sophie set to travel to New York, won’t be attending the event.
Moreover, Prince Edward will celebrate his 61st birthday on March 10.
For those unversed, British monarch, who is Head of the Commonwealth, delivers an annual speech every year but in 2024 he released a pre-recorded video message after postponing his public engagements.
In last year’s video message, Charles said, "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."
Notably, the upcoming event will take place in Westminster Abbey, London.