Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week

King Charles and Kate Middleton are set to grace a major event they missed last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025


Princess Kate and Prince William will support King Charles for a special event next week.

As recently announced by Buckingham Palace, his majesty will attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service with the Prince and Princess of Wales next Monday.

Last year, both the monarch and Kate missed the big event after being diagnosed with cancer.

Other key royals will also join Charles and William including Princess Anne, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Duchess Sophie set to travel to New York, won’t be attending the event.

Moreover, Prince Edward will celebrate his 61st birthday on March 10.

For those unversed, British monarch, who is Head of the Commonwealth, delivers an annual speech every year but in 2024 he released a pre-recorded video message after postponing his public engagements.

In last year’s video message, Charles said, "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."

Notably, the upcoming event will take place in Westminster Abbey, London.

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry
King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter

King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week

Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week
Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos

Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos
King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter
King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter
Meghan Markle's estranged brother slams her Netflix show as ‘embarrassing'
Meghan Markle's estranged brother slams her Netflix show as ‘embarrassing'
Meghan Markle sends emotional message after Netflix show flops
Meghan Markle sends emotional message after Netflix show flops
King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea
King Charles becomes first monarch to visit Royal Navy warship at sea
Meghan Markle teases her next big project in delightful video: Watch
Meghan Markle teases her next big project in delightful video: Watch
Prince William faces criticism for language after text to Harry resurfaces
Prince William faces criticism for language after text to Harry resurfaces
Queen Mary dazzles in 140-year-old royal jewels at Gala Dinner
Queen Mary dazzles in 140-year-old royal jewels at Gala Dinner
Prince William gives fresh update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt statement
Prince William gives fresh update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt statement
Meghan Markle takes veiled digs at Royal family drama in new Netflix show
Meghan Markle takes veiled digs at Royal family drama in new Netflix show
King Charles delivers powerful speech in first outing after crucial meeting
King Charles delivers powerful speech in first outing after crucial meeting
Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Kate and William explains Netflix big move
Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Kate and William explains Netflix big move
Buckingham Palace shares sweet update on King Charles after Meghan Markle's nod
Buckingham Palace shares sweet update on King Charles after Meghan Markle's nod