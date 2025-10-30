Prince William reflects on traumatic Windsor memory before moving to new home

Prince William has opened up about a painful memory from Windsor as he and his family prepare to move into a new home, the Forest Lodge in Windsor.
While conversing at The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV, the Prince of Wales discussed his own traumatic memories of fire devastation, recounting the night he witnessed the Windsor Castle blaze in November 1992.
He shared the details in response to Eugene Levy revealing his Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfires.
"It was like a horror movie in a way, right?" Levy told William.
"I still remember, I was having my dinner at home in Gloucestershire with my mother," the prince revealed.
William added, "And I saw my father on television with my grandparents, taking everything out of the castle. It was all over the news at the time."
The prince, then just 10 years old, watched as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, King Charles and other royals formed "a sort of human chain, taking stuff out of the castle as quickly as they could."
Notably, the heir to the British throne shared the heartbreaking memory of Windsor amid he’s planning to move to a new house called Forest Lodge in Windsor, which is a historic Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park.
Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids are relocating from their previous home, Adelaide Cottage, and plan to move into their new, larger residence by early November 2025.