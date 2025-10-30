Royal

Prince William reflects on traumatic Windsor memory before moving to new home

The Prince of Wales recounted the painful night he witnessed at the Windsor Castle

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince William reflects on traumatic Windsor memory before moving to new home
Prince William reflects on traumatic Windsor memory before moving to new home

Prince William has opened up about a painful memory from Windsor as he and his family prepare to move into a new home, the Forest Lodge in Windsor.

While conversing at The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV, the Prince of Wales discussed his own traumatic memories of fire devastation, recounting the night he witnessed the Windsor Castle blaze in November 1992.

He shared the details in response to Eugene Levy revealing his Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfires.

"It was like a horror movie in a way, right?" Levy told William.

"I still remember, I was having my dinner at home in Gloucestershire with my mother," the prince revealed.

William added, "And I saw my father on television with my grandparents, taking everything out of the castle. It was all over the news at the time."

The prince, then just 10 years old, watched as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, King Charles and other royals formed "a sort of human chain, taking stuff out of the castle as quickly as they could."

Notably, the heir to the British throne shared the heartbreaking memory of Windsor amid he’s planning to move to a new house called Forest Lodge in Windsor, which is a historic Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids are relocating from their previous home, Adelaide Cottage, and plan to move into their new, larger residence by early November 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles expresses ‘deep sadness’ in official note after Harry’s podcast

King Charles expresses ‘deep sadness’ in official note after Harry’s podcast
The British monarch releases official statement after estranged son, Prince Harry’s appearance on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans
King Charles shares first message after Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview on Hasan Minhaj podcast

Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast

Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a thrilling Dodgers vs. Blue Jays clash at Dodger Stadium

Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission

Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission
Kensington Palace issues urgent message just hours after Prince Harry's new interview

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement
Prince Harry gives jaw-dropping response on why he and Meghan Markle don't post photos of Archie, Lilibet's faces

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession
Prince Harry gets subtly called out for his 'allowance' confession in ‘Spare’ memoir

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks
The Dutch King hosted several significant leaders at Palace without Queen Máxima

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'
The Duke of Sussex joined Hasan Minhaj's podcast to talk about AI, life in the US, and social media effects on children

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview
The Duke of Sussex discussed American life, social media, his bombshell memoir, 'Spare' in sensational new podcast

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles
Sarah Ferguson to get dropped by 'This Morning, Loose Women' amid Prince Andrew drama

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's constant schemes over Royal lodge 'push King Charles to breaking point'

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed
Royal Family Member's thoughtful Act leaves artist in awe