Travis Kelce makes sweet confession amid Taylor Swift baby rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a romantic relationship for almost two years

  • by Web Desk
  • March 05, 2025
Travis Kelce has made a delightful confession amid recent Taylor Swift baby rumours.

The American athlete has gotten candid about his passion for NFL and the reason why he returned to the Kansas City Chiefs for another season.

Travis shared in the new episode of New Heights podcast, “I think the biggest thing is that I f—ing love playing the game of football. I love playing, I still feel like I can play at a high level. And possibly at a higher level than I did last year, I don’t think it was my best outing.”

He added, “I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I just, you know, I wanna give it a good run.”

Moreover, Taylor has shown support for Travis’ passion by attending his NFL games.

The Love Story crooner also attended the 2025 Super Bowl game, which the 35-year-old tight lost.

Travis’ sweet confession about his love for football comes after tabloids reported that he and Taylor have “baby” is on their “cards.”

However, the romantic couple have not addressed the baby rumours yet.

