Gene Hackman's dog wrongly identified by authorities amid investigation

The two time Oscar winner's other dogs were found alive on the property

  March 06, 2025
Authorities have admitted to a mix-up in the investigation of Gene Hackman and his wife’s passing, revealing that their deceased dog was initially misidentified by police.

As per PEOPLE, the two time Oscar winner and his wife, Betsy, 64, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26 along with their German Shepherd as it was discovered almost 15 to 20 feet away from Gene's wife.

It is also reported that their other dogs were found alive on the property.

However, a recent report from the Associated Press and USA Today clarified that the deceased dog was not the couple's German Shepherd, Bear, but rather their Kelpie mix, Zinna.

The outlets shared that Joey Padilla, who owns a facility that has been caring for the surviving dogs since their owners' deaths, said in a statement, "[Zinna] was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship.”

Joey continued, “Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

According to an outlet, Zinna died in a crate in the closet of the bathroom where Besty was found alongside a bottle of pills and a space heater.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Hackman had been married since 1991.

