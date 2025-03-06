Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker wraps Short n’ Sweet Tour’s Dublin leg with heartfelt post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show

Sabrina Carpenter has wrapped her Dublin tour stop.

On Wednesday, March 5, the Espresso singer took to Instagram to share a huge photo dump from her thrilling Short n’ Sweet Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland.

The Taste songstress also gushed over her die-hard fans for the love she received during those two shows.

“Ireland!!!! No better way to kick off this leg than 2 sold out nights in Dublin. you couldn’t have been sweeter,” penned Carpenter.

Referring her Birmingham fans, the songstress added, “see you tomorrow Birmingham!”

The carousel kicked off with a gorgeous snap of the Please Please Please songstress flaunting her moves on stage as she performed the exciting show.

In the carousel, Sabrina Carpenter also shared photographs of the venue, which was packed with an enthusiastic crowd. She also posted several other images of herself from the thrilling show.

Praising their favorite singer, a fan commented, “she performed at the BRITs and right after went to slay in Ireland? Iconic.”

“Tour content is back baby!!!” another excitedly wrote.

A third penned, “Your songs always give me great joy, thanks a lot !!”

Sabrina Carpenter will perform her next show at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, on March 6, 2025.

Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys ski break without Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys ski break without Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song
Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Jennifer Garner opens up about possibility of rekindling with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner opens up about possibility of rekindling with Ben Affleck
Gene Hackman's dog wrongly identified by authorities amid investigation
Gene Hackman's dog wrongly identified by authorities amid investigation
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept'
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept'
Justin Bieber makes his 'priorities' clear after celebrating 31st birthday
Justin Bieber makes his 'priorities' clear after celebrating 31st birthday
Travis Kelce makes sweet confession amid Taylor Swift baby rumours
Travis Kelce makes sweet confession amid Taylor Swift baby rumours
Justin Timberlake makes unexpected career decision to regain fans
Justin Timberlake makes unexpected career decision to regain fans
‘Friends’ star opens up about shocking racism incident on set
‘Friends’ star opens up about shocking racism incident on set