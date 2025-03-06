Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show

Sabrina Carpenter has wrapped her Dublin tour stop.
On Wednesday, March 5, the Espresso singer took to Instagram to share a huge photo dump from her thrilling Short n’ Sweet Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland.
The Taste songstress also gushed over her die-hard fans for the love she received during those two shows.
“Ireland!!!! No better way to kick off this leg than 2 sold out nights in Dublin. you couldn’t have been sweeter,” penned Carpenter.
Referring her Birmingham fans, the songstress added, “see you tomorrow Birmingham!”
The carousel kicked off with a gorgeous snap of the Please Please Please songstress flaunting her moves on stage as she performed the exciting show.
In the carousel, Sabrina Carpenter also shared photographs of the venue, which was packed with an enthusiastic crowd. She also posted several other images of herself from the thrilling show.
Praising their favorite singer, a fan commented, “she performed at the BRITs and right after went to slay in Ireland? Iconic.”
“Tour content is back baby!!!” another excitedly wrote.
A third penned, “Your songs always give me great joy, thanks a lot !!”
Sabrina Carpenter will perform her next show at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, on March 6, 2025.