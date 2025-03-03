Trending

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win

Oscars ‘Best Picture’ winner ‘Anora’ also earned Sean Baker the ‘Best Director’ award at the 97th Academy Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Mahira Khan is fangirling!

At Oscars 2025, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 2, Sean Baker’s Anora dominated multiple categories, successfully securing the top spot with a triumphant win.

The movie also earned Sean Baker an Oscar for Best Director at the 97th Academy Awards.

Celebrating his major win, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan gave a huge shout-out to Baker through her Instagram Story on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The Humsafar actress re-shared Variety’s post in her story that featured the award presentation of the Best Director category, with the presenter announcing Sean Baker as the winner.

“Been a fan sinceeeee forever… sooo happy @bakermovies won!!! Deserve it!” wrote Khan.

P.C. Instagram/mahirahkhan
Besides Best Director award, Sean Baker also won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing Oscars for Anora.

With this milestone, Baker has now created history by becoming the first person ever to win four Academy Awards for the same movie.

Anora revolves around the story of “A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.”

The movie earned Oscars in six categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

