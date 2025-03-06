Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket thieves have been apprehended in a whopping $600,000 fraud case.
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Daily Mail reported that a “cybercrime crew”, who stole more that 900 concert tickets to the Cruel Summer singer’s Eras Tour, had resold them for about $600K.
As per the Washington Post, 20-year-old Tyrone Rose and 31-year-old Shamara Simmons from Jamaica, Queens, were arrested and prosecuted in New York last week, after allegedly making $635,000 from the stolen tickets.
The duo plotted a year-long hacking scheme from June 2022 to July 2023 that happened to be at the same time of Swift’s tour tickets presale, resulting in the crash of Ticketmaster, the site responsible for selling the concert tickets.
As per the New York prosecutors, Rose, who was a former employee for StubHub vendor Sutherland, allegedly redirected 1,000 Eras Tour and other major events’ tickets.
The ticket URLS were then forwarded to Queens, where Simmons and a now-deceased partner of them downloaded and resold them on StubHub for $635,000.
It was also stated by the prosecutors that Rose and Simmons have been charged with “grand larceny, computer tampering and conspiracy over their alleged involvement in the year-long cybercrime scheme” and if convicted, they will face up to 15 years behind bars.