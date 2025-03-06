Kim Kardashian reveals major role of Khloé in her first divorce

Kim Kardashian has revealed the major role her sister Khloé Kardashian played in her first divorce.
The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from music producer Damon Thomas in 2003 when she was 19-years-old.
The divorce was finalised in 2004 and she had to move out and get her own place.
On March 6, Kim shared in the new episode of The Kardashians how her sister stepped in to help her financially.
She recalled, “When Khloe was maybe 4 or 5 years old, she got this piggy bank in the shape of a Coca-Cola bottle. We would put so much money in it. When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out and had no money. I was like 21 and she gave me her Coke bottle.”
The mother-of-four added, “We were up all night counting it and it was 6,000 dollars and it was enough for me to get a downpayment on my apartment. She gave me her life savings at age 21.”
Kim expressed gratitude to Khloé at the end of the episode, revealing that thanks to her sister's "piggy bank" she was able to move into her own apartment.