Entertainment

Halle Bailey's son adorably recognizes her as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey announced the birth of her first son, Halo, on January 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025


Halle Bailey’s little one is stealing her heart away!

The Little Mermaid actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share an adorable video of her 14-month-old son Halo as he recognized his mom as Ariel in the 2023 live-action adaptation of the film.

In the heartwarming video, Halo could be seen sitting on a bed playing with a toy stethoscope as his mom's film plays in the background.

As the music in the movie intensifies, the little boy turns towards the television and says, "Momma," leaving his mom overwhelmed.

“Guys i’m crying he actually knows ariel is me,” Bailey, who played Ariel in the Disney remake, penned on the video.

The Little Mermaid, which was released on May 26, 2023, finished its run with $569.6 million worldwide.

Months after the film release, Bailey welcomed Halo, whom she shares with ex DDG.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you," she announced in January 2024.

Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
British couple's harrowing 118-day survival at sea wins top book prize
British couple's harrowing 118-day survival at sea wins top book prize
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Kim Kardashian reveals major role of Khloé in her first divorce
Kim Kardashian reveals major role of Khloé in her first divorce
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case
'Signal 2': Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast
'Signal 2': Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song
Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Jennifer Garner opens up about possibility of rekindling with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner opens up about possibility of rekindling with Ben Affleck