Halle Bailey's son adorably recognizes her as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey’s little one is stealing her heart away!
The Little Mermaid actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share an adorable video of her 14-month-old son Halo as he recognized his mom as Ariel in the 2023 live-action adaptation of the film.
In the heartwarming video, Halo could be seen sitting on a bed playing with a toy stethoscope as his mom's film plays in the background.
As the music in the movie intensifies, the little boy turns towards the television and says, "Momma," leaving his mom overwhelmed.
“Guys i’m crying he actually knows ariel is me,” Bailey, who played Ariel in the Disney remake, penned on the video.
The Little Mermaid, which was released on May 26, 2023, finished its run with $569.6 million worldwide.
Months after the film release, Bailey welcomed Halo, whom she shares with ex DDG.
"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you," she announced in January 2024.