Cyclone Alfred: Category 2 cyclone heads towards populated Queensland coast

  • by Web Desk
  • March 06, 2025
Queensland citizens are urged to take precautionary measures as Category 2 Cyclone Alfred nears the Australian state.

According to BBC, as strong winds begin to kick up along the Gold Coast, authorities have warned the residents to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Matthew Collopy said, “A category two system means winds near the centre up to 95 km/h (59 mph), with gusts up to 130 km/h.”

Queensland’s Bureau of Meteorology pridected that the cyclone will make make landfall on Friday night, March 7, 2025 or earli in the Saturday morning.

As of Thursday, March 6, 2025, Cyclone Alfred was about 225 kilometres off the coast of Brisbane and 210 kilometres off the Gold Coast. The cyclone is moving at the speed of 7 kilometres per hour.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Brisbane, “This is a rare event to have a tropical cyclone in an area that is not classified as part of the tropics, here in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales.”

Around four million people are at risk of the cyclone, which is expected to hit between the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast, the popular Australian area known for its beautiful beaches and great surfing spots, and the third biggest city, Brisbane.

