Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note for Real Madrid on 123rd birthday

  • March 07, 2025
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo wrote a heartfelt message for former club Real Madrid on its 123rd anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner congratulated the Real Madrid family on completing another year along with his picture from the 2016 Champions.

He wrote, “23 years of Real. Congratulations to the whole Madrid family! Hala Madrid!”


CR7, who played nine seasons with the Los Blancos from 2009 to 2018, is the all-time top scorer of the team with 450 goals in 438 appearances. He also won 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles with the club, reported Sports Illustrated.

The 40-year-old, once expressing his dedication for the club, said, “When I was at Real Madrid, I remember that when I missed a chance or a penalty, I would get really angry with myself. I didn't allow myself to make mistakes. I would go to bed without eating dinner and talk to myself, wondering why I shot to the right or why not to the left. I do not regret that I was that person.”

The leading European club, which is celebrating its 123rd birthday on Thursday, March 6, 2025, was established in 1902 as Madrid Football Club. The club has witnessed one of its most successful eras with Ronaldo.

