Kiara Advani quits 'Don 3' after pregnancy announcement: Report

  • March 07, 2025
Kiara Advani has reportedly stepped away from Don 3 following the announcement of her pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Kabir Singh starlet departed from the highly-anticipated Don franchise after she announced her pregnancy with husband the Student of The Year actor.

Kiara was confirmed for the female lead role in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh back in February 2024.

According to the reports, it will mark a debut collaboration with Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

It is reported that shortly after announcing her pregnancy on March 1, 2025, she had decided to opt out of the film.

According to Pinkvilla, it was a mutual decision as Kiara chose to prioritize her personal life as she prepares to welcome her first child.

Kiara is currently wrapping up War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, as well as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with Yash.

She reportedly plans to finish these projects before stepping away, excluding Don 3, which has yet to start production, from her immediate schedule.

Director Farhan Akhtar recently confirmed that shooting will begin in 2025, with actor Vikrant Massey rumored to play the antagonist.

