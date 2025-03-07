Royal

Prince William shares fresh statement ahead of Meghan Markle's new interview

Meghan Markle's bombshell interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will be released on Thursday evening

Prince William has shared a major statement ahead of Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited Mental Health Innovations, marking the charity's recent merger with The Mix.

Mental Health Innovations was launched in 2019 and it has been supported by The Royal Foundation.

After the visit, William posted pictures on Instagram and shared the details about the solo royal engagement.

He began the lengthy statement, “A closer look at the future of mental health support and learning how it’s being powered by young voices, data, and cutting-edge AI technology at Mental Health Innovations.”

The caption further read, “An inspiring group of young volunteers are driving real change through a merger between @giveusashoutinsta and @themixuk. It means even more young people will have access to life-changing help when they need it most. Thank you @iambenwest for your invaluable insight.”

William’s visit comes on the heels of Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming interview in The Drew Barrymore Show,  which is set to be released on Thursday evening.

In the viral teaser clips, Meghan can be seen talking about her marriage with Prince Harry.

As per GB News, the Royal Family will be hoping she does not discuss the monarchy or senior members of the Firm in the interview.

