Selena Gomez's makeup look by fiancé Benny Blanco leaves fans in stitches

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025


Selena Gomez has sent her fans into frenzy after fiancé Benny Blanco does her makeup.

The Rare Beauty took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share an adorable video of her and Blanco as she let him try his hand at doing her makeup using products from her cosmetics line.

“Where do I start?” Blanco began before grabbing a pressed powder ans asking if he should apply with his fingers.

“Well, there are brushes,” Gomez replied.

The music producer then starts applying the powder to her nose, saying, "Oh, wait. That's pretty good," leaving Gomez cracked up.

“Yeah, go over the face with a little powder [is] good, babe! Now I’m proud,” she gushed as Blanco covered the rest of her face in powder.

He then picked up liquid contour and asked “What am I contorting?”  before applying it directly on Gomez’s cheek bones.

Blanco's efforts left Gomez in stitches, with the Who Says singer providing guidance and encouragement throughout the process.

Despite the initial struggles, Blanco seemed pleased with the final result, telling Gomez, "I think it looks pretty good. Let me see. I don't know. You look so hot,"

Blanco's makeup debut left fans in stitches, who rushed to comment section to gush over the couple.

"Benny is Ross doing Rachel's makeup when she had a broken arm," a user wrote referring to sitcom Freinds.

Another penned, "Too funny Benny doing your makeup."

"Lmaoooooo this is wild work," the third added.

Selena Gomez and Bennny Blanco announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2024.

