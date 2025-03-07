Madonna publicly supports 'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia Gascon amid tweet scandal

Madonna has publicly showed her support for Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascon despite her recent “racist” comments scandal.
The controversy began in January, when Gascon’s past tweets about Islam, the murder of George Floyd, and her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez, whom she called a “rich rat”, resurfaced amid the film's Oscar campaign.
Although the transgender star of the film apologized for her past comments, the cast and crew of Emilia Pérez distanced themselves from her.
Now, on Thursday, Gascón took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she received “love” and “strength” from none other than Madonna as she weathered the PR nightmare.
“Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me, for your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of strength and love,” Gascón wrote alongside a black and white photo of herself hugging the singer that was taken at Madonna's star-studded Oscars after-party.
The Queen of pop then reposted Gascón's gushing message to her own Instagram Story, with heart and kiss emojis.
Madonna's support for Gascón comes after the Emilia Pérez star broke her silence on Oscar host Conan O'Brien mocking her during Sunday's ceremony.