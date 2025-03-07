BLACKPINK’s Jennie pens sweet note for fans after releasing solo album ‘Ruby’

Jennie Kim has penned a heartfelt letter of gratitude for her fans.
Just a few hours after releasing her first ever solo album, Ruby, on Friday, March 7, 2025, the iconic popstar of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, took to Instagram to share a touching message with her admirers.
The popstar began the message by opening up about her feelings on the new album’s release.
“RUBY. is out now all around the world. just finished my first ever solo show and too overwhelmed. will come back with more to share soon,” wrote Jennie.
Expressing gratitude to her die-hard fans, she continued, “thank you to everyone who made this album possible and to my fans out there. you are my world. thank you for listening to my baby. Love you all -J.”
The post also featured some of the BTS glimpses of the filming of the video songs.
Jennie’s post was quick to garner love and praises from her ardent fans who thanked her back for coming up with a “masterpiece” album.
“YOU DID AMAZING!!! Such an honor to witness your first solo show up front I had the best timeeeeee,” a fan commented.
Another expressed, “Every song in this album makes me feel like you. Thank you! We love you.”
The Handlebars hitmaker has also dropped the official video of one of the newly released tracks, Like Jennie, on her YouTube channel.