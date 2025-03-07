BLACKPINK Jennie releases debut solo album ‘Ruby’ 

Jennie Kim has finally released her first ever solo album.
On Friday, March 7, 2025, the member of South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK, unveiled the highly anticipated songs of her new album, Ruby.
Taking to her YouTube channel titled JENNIE, the popstar uploaded all lyric videos of all the 15 tracks, including collaborations with notable artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis.
The South Korean singer also released one of her latest songs, Like Jennie’s, official video on the platform.
In the video, Jennie can be seen in a red spacesuit roaming in a space center.
A snippet of the newly release video song was also shared on her Instagram handle which received immense love and praises from fans.
“THIS IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING IVE EVER EVERRRRRRRR SEEN AND HEARD!!!!!!!” commented a fan.
Another expressed, “so so so proud of her like what we know about the fact that she finally can express her emotional, her feelings through her music. loveyouu jennie!”
A third praised, “Best album of the year. great and hard job my applause.”
Moreover, to support her newly released album Ruby, Jennie Kim is scheduled to perform a series of exciting shows titled “The Ruby Experience”, between March 6 and 115, 2025.
The popstar is also set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20, 2025.