Cynthia Erivo celebrates Jason Bolden’s THR’s Most Powerful Stylist title

Cynthia Erivo has penned a heartfelt open letter to her stylist Jason Bolden.
On Thursday, March 6, The Hollywood Reporter released its 2025’s Most Powerful Stylists list to celebrate its 15th anniversary, featuring several notable stylists, including Bolden.
To celebrate this incredible milestone of her amazing stylist, the Wicked starlet took to Instagram to pay a tribute to Bolden.
She began, “An open letter to a stylist who is more like a brother and a father figure.”.
Erivo continued, “Dear Jason. Look at the magic you created, as the seasons dust settles, a breath can be taken as we let ourselves revel in the work that YOU have done. There is not a person on earth that has worked harder, or been more dedicated than you.”
In her heartfelt tribute, Cynthia Erivo also gushed over Jason Bolden’s styling sense, intelligence, and dedication. She also praised him for the love and care he incorporates in his work.
“You are an icon, this cover is earned and deserved a thousand times over. I’m honored to be by your side to celebrate you! A true fashion girlies dream. Thank you Jason for everything. For what’s past. For what is now. For what is to come. For your heart. For your guidance. For you love. Love, Cynthia,” the actress concluded.
Cynthia Erivo recently released her first single track of 2025, Replay, on Friday, February 28, 2025.