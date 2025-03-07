Trending

Alia Bhatt reveals second baby plans with Ranbir Kapoor after Raha's birth

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in 2022

  March 07, 2025
Alia Bhatt recently revealed her plans of having second child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor two years after daughter, Raha Kapoor’s birth.

In a conversation with Jay Shetty on his YouTube channel, the Jigra actress revealed that she and her partner had planned the name of a baby boy days before Raha’s arrival.

The Student of The Year actress stated that she and Ranbir had fallen in love with a boy’s name before choosing ‘Raha’ for their baby girl.

Alia remarked, “I think, so this was when both Ranbir and I were, you know, like eager parents asking, we have a family group, asking all the family members to give both boys and girls names, so we’re prepared.”

“So we can zero down on like a girl name and a boy name. So there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and we really liked one boy name. We said ‘okay this is a lovely boy name’, which I’m not going to reveal now, and we said ‘okay this name is lovely, now any more girl,” the Raazi actress added.

For those unaware, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. 

