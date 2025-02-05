Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor  

Vicky Kaushal showered love on his Love and War co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, the Bad Newz actor talked about working with the couple, "I have great comfort with both of them. I'm doing my second film with Ranbir; I did Sanju with him.”
He continued, “With Alia, I did Raazi, so both are very easy to work with— incredibly talented actors. I don’t even need to say that."
During the same chat, Kaushal also expressed his admiration for the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stating it is every actor’s dream to work in his film.
He further went on highlighting the uniqueness of Bhansali’s films, the remarkable words he created and the intricate dynamics.
As per a recent Midday report, the Brahmastra duo and the Govinda Naam Mera actor began a significant filming schedule for Love and War on January 8, 2024.
To note, Love and War revolves around a love triangle, set against a war backdrop.
For the unversed, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on March 20, 2026 during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next periodical drama titled Chhaava, which is going to be a treat for all his followers on Valentines Day.