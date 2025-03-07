Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard announces debut solo album

'Stranger Things' season five starring Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp is set to release in 2025

Finn Wolfhard has announced his debut solo album, Happy Birthday, ahead of Stranger Things season five release.

The Ghostbuster star shared that he will release Happy Birthday through AWAL on June 6, 2025.

As per the announcement, Finn set up a challenge for himself to write a total of 50 songs by the end of 2022.

He said in the press release, "I ended up writing a lot of terrible stuff, but a few of those songs I was really proud of went to The Aubreys. I started realising a general theme in a lot of the other songs involving my identity, anxieties, nostalgia, childhood and loneliness. All of that was a part of a bigger puzzle. I knew I wanted to make a record, but I didn’t know with which songs."

Finn continued, "Music for me has always been something that I can control. And while I’m really grateful for acting and for a long time, it really provided me that peace, it’s just a different thing now that I’m an adult and that it’s a career. I still enjoy it a lot, but when I am by myself and get to play guitar and write a song, it’s a different kind of feeling I’m after."

His Netflix show Stranger Things season five is set to release in 2025.

The exact premiere date of the Netflix series has not been announced yet.

