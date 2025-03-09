Bill Maher pokes fun at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship  

Bill Maher took a brutal dig at megastar Taylor Swift's high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce.
The 69-year-old American comedian and popular TV host made light-hearted comments about the 14-time Grammy-winning artist who has been dating the NFL athlete since September 2023.
In a recent episode of his show, Real Time With Bill Maher, the political commentator cheekily referenced the ongoing political unrest while poked fun at Taylor and Travis' romance.
"This world is so upside down now. It took [President] Trump three weeks to break up with Ukraine Mexico, and Canada," he began.
"And yet, Taylor Swift has had the same boyfriend for over a year,” the comedian-turned-writer sarcastically stated.
In the viral footage, he also candidly raised numerous active conflicts.
However, Taylor and Travis' relationship seemed among the hot topics in his show.
According to Page Six, Bill was not the first celebrity who publicly made fun of popstar's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
In fact, several famous Hollywood figures have chosen to grab attention by dragging the singer's love life in their respective shows including comedian Hannah Berner, Stephen A. Smith, and others.
Despite this ongoing trolling, neither Taylor Swift's nor Travis Kelce's representatives issued any statement.