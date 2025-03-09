Entertainment

JLo pens powerful statement amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunion buzz

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025
Jennifer Lopez is celebrating all the “resilient” women out there.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, March 8, the Unstoppable starlet shared a nine-slide post featuring her photos with all the women she dearly cherishes as the actress marked the International Women’s Day 2025.

The carousel kicked off with a snap of JLo with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, which was then followed by photographs with friends and family.

In the caption, the Atlas actress penned a powerful statement, writing, “These are the beautifully brilliant and incredible women who stand by me through thick and thin—lifting me up, holding me, and supporting my dreams, creativity, and ideas with unwavering love and consistency every single day.”

“Today, I celebrate you and all the resilient women who choose to lift each other up. Happy International Women’s Day!” she added.

This comes after it was reported that Jennifer Lopez is fuming over constantly seeing photos of her ex-husband Ben Affleck with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

An insider told Page Six that the recent viral pictures of Affleck and Garner have been working like “salt in the wound.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce on February 20, 2025.

