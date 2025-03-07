Jennifer Lopez makes feelings clear on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner viral clip 

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly left "furious" after her ex-husband Ben Affleck's recent intimate outing with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
The Marry Me starlet is said to be "extremely angry" and "furious" after her former partner's chummy photos with Garner went viral.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider has disclosed that Affleck and Garner's paintball outing is "completely messing" with Lopez's head as she finalised her legal matters with the Air actor on February 20, 2025.
The Unstoppable actress, who will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film Office Romance, is "not happy with constantly seeing photos" of the Batman actor and the Alias actress, as per the tipster.
Earlier this week, Affleck and Garner, who got separated in 2018, were spotted spending quality time together during a paintball outing in Los Angeles, where they were even photographed hugging and laughing.
The source additionally noted that this specific joint appearance of both exes made a worse situation for Lopez, as she is currently trying to focus on her career instead of wasting her time on tracing the Gone Girl actor’s whereabouts.
This report came after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were declared legally single last month by the Superior County Court in Los Angeles.
The former couple, who secretly tied the knot in 2022, filed for divorce in August 2024 and finally parted ways in February 2025.