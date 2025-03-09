Royal

King Charles makes special plea for unity ahead of Commonwealth Day

  • March 09, 2025
King Charles recently urged the people of the Commonwealth to showcase unwavering support for each other during these challenging times.

A day before marking the celebrations of Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 10, the monarch issued a special message for the public to come together during "these uncertain times."

Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations that took place on the second week of Monday in March every year.

In addition to Australia, there are 56 countries in the Commonwealth, which is a voluntary association of independent countries.  

As reported by The Telegraph, the 76-year-old King referenced the political unrest and global affairs in his statement.

The father-of-two also encouraged the people by speaking about the importance of the spirit of friendship and support for each other.

In the past year, His Majesty has also voiced his concerns for the Jewish community and for humanitarian philanthropists who have been tirelessly working in Gaza during the war.

According to multiple media reports, the speech was written by the British monarch before he sent a letter to the United States of America’s 47th President, Donald Trump, inviting him to visit a state in the United Kingdom.

Despite being the head of the commonwealth King Charles is set to welcome Donald Trump in the UK even after his threat to control Canada. 

