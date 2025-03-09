Royal

Meghan Markle's dad blames Prince Harry for ‘Sussex’ title issue

Meghan Markle's father send her emotional message after 'With Love, Meghan' season two announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025
Meghan Markles dad blames Prince Harry for ‘Sussex’ title issue
Meghan Markle's dad blames Prince Harry for ‘Sussex’ title issue

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has seemingly blamed Prince Harry for his daughter’s “Sussex” title controversy.

He also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s grandmother would be "turning in her grave" over her claims in the Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

In the second episode of the series, Meghan gave a subtle nod to her royal title during an interaction with Mindy Kaling.

She said, "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

In response to this, Thomas told The Mail on Sunday, "My mum loved Meghan very much but she would be so disappointed to hear that Meghan no longer wants to use the name 'Markle'. My mother was proud to be a Markle. So am I.”

He blamed Harry over the title dispute, “Meghan never had a problem with the Markle name until she met Prince Harry. Now I have to say, 'I am Meghan Sussex's dad.'"

Thomas Markle, 80, also shared that his daughter is "trying too hard to stay in the limelight" by releasing another season of the Netflix show.

To note, Meghan has announced the season season of With Love, Meghan.

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’
King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’