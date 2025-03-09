Meghan Markle's dad blames Prince Harry for ‘Sussex’ title issue

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has seemingly blamed Prince Harry for his daughter’s “Sussex” title controversy.
He also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s grandmother would be "turning in her grave" over her claims in the Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
In the second episode of the series, Meghan gave a subtle nod to her royal title during an interaction with Mindy Kaling.
She said, "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”
In response to this, Thomas told The Mail on Sunday, "My mum loved Meghan very much but she would be so disappointed to hear that Meghan no longer wants to use the name 'Markle'. My mother was proud to be a Markle. So am I.”
He blamed Harry over the title dispute, “Meghan never had a problem with the Markle name until she met Prince Harry. Now I have to say, 'I am Meghan Sussex's dad.'"
Thomas Markle, 80, also shared that his daughter is "trying too hard to stay in the limelight" by releasing another season of the Netflix show.
To note, Meghan has announced the season season of With Love, Meghan.