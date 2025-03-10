Queen Letizia breaks cover after Princess Leonor receives historic role

Royal

  March 10, 2025
Queen Letizia has made the first public appearance after daughter Princess Leonor took over a historic role.

The Princess of Asturias took the role of “flag bearer” at the swearing-in ceremony of 45 Spanish residents in Uruguay on March 7.

Leonor gave a subtle nod to father King Felipe, who was also a flag bearer in 1987 during his training as a midshipman.

Letizia stepped out to attend the final of Water Polo Cup between CN Sant Andreu and Astralpool CN Sabadell on Sunday.

The Spanish Royal Family shared details about her public engagement on Instagram.

“The Queen presides over the final of the XXIX S.M. la Reina Iberdrola Waterpolo Cup between CN Sant Andreu and Astralpool CN Sabadell at the Son Hugo Municipal Pools (Palma), and presents the individual trophies as well as the S.M. la Reina Cup to the captain of the winning team,” the statement read.

The Queen of Spain also presented the individual trophies along with the S.M. la Reina Cup to the winning team at the event.

“Best goalkeeper: Martina Terré… MVP: Paula Crespí… S.M. la Reina Cup: María Palacio (captain of CN Sant Andreu). Congratulations to CN Sant Andreu for their victory! Great game for Astralpool CN Sabadell too!,” the message further noted.

Letizia wore a blazer with tailor pants, and a pair of loafers for the sporting event.

At the end of the game, she took picture with the entire team and gave autographs to royal fans.

