Meghan Markle's father slams Duchess for ‘pre-planned expressions' in Netflix series

Thomas Markle has reignited tensions with his daughter Meghan Markle, claiming she has 'never been authentic' and accusing her of using 'pre-planned expressions' to shape her public image.
As per GB News, the Duchess of Sussex’s father slammed her daughter after the release of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
He labelled his daughter "inauthentic" and alleged her of using "pre-planned" facial expressions during the show.
The American Director has seen "a ton of clips" of the show, but he did not watch the full series.
Thomas Markle told Dailymail, "I might sit down and watch it one day but I'm not sure."
He added, "Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous.”
"Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions,” Meghan’s estranged father noted.
Highlighting Meghan's fake expression, he said, "I know when she's faking it for the cameras. She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her."
Thomas Markle also noted, "Cooking shows are horrendously boring unless the presenter has a passion for it.”
He continued, "You have to be authentic to hold people's attention. When you are stuffing the turkey's a*** it has to look like you're having fun doing it.”
Notably, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle shared his candid reaction after it was revealed on Friday that a second series of With Love, Meghan has already been filmed and will release in fall.
