Prince Harry focuses on meaningful cause as Meghan Markle seeks stardom

  • March 09, 2025
Prince Harry has once again stepped out for philanthropy as Meghan Markle continues to chase spotlight.

The Duke of Sussex attended a charity concert in Santa Barbara, California, to support victims of the LA wildfires on Saturday.

Prince Harry took to the One805 Rock for Responders benefit at The Granada Theatre, where he chatted with first responders.

For the event, aimed to raise funds for fire victim, Harry wore a black blazer and jeans, looking dapper as always.

The father-of-two was seen engaged as he spoke with members of the police and fire departments at the charity event.

Proceeds from the charity event will support the mental wellness of first responders in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara and musicians affected by the fires.

Prince Harry’s commitment to charity comes as his wife, Meghan Markle, focuses on her Netflix series and lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex’s reality show, With, Love Meghan, which was postponed in January due to LA wildfire, streamed on Netflix on March 6.

Meghan Markle is now gearing for the launch of her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, while her Netflix show has already renewed for second season. 

