Royal

King Charles issues new statement after Apple Music collaboration

The British monarch has collaborated with Apple Music for a special radio show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025

King Charles has released a new statement after collaborating with Apple Music for a special radio show, The King's Music Room.

The British monarch shared an update after Prince Edward’s new outing in Scotland.

Edward attended the World Wheelchair Curling Championships as a parton of the British Paralympic Association on Friday.

Charles took to Instagram and posted pictures from Duke’s royal engagement.

Related: King Charles reveals personal music playlist featuring Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue

He penned, “The Duke of Edinburgh attended the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Scotland this week. As Patron of the British Paralympic Association, His Royal Highness met with athletes and coaches from Team England and Team Scotland, before watching them in action.”


In the shared pictures, the Duke can be seen meeting the Paralympic team and taking pictures with them.

The statement further read, “His Royal Highness even took to the ice and threw a curling stone to the eight-foot with a curling cue!”

His majesty’s new statement comes after he posted a video message about the Apple Music collaboration.

For those unversed, The King's Music Room will air on March 10, 2025.

