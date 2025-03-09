Norwegian, Swedish Royals team up for Nordic World Ski Championships final

The neighbours have united for a “wonderful” day!
On Sunday, March 9, the Royal Family of Norway took to their official Instagram handle to share an exciting video featuring Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon enjoying the final day of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025.
Accompanying Victoria were her husband, Prince Daniel, and kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.
Meanwhile, Crown Prince Haakon attended the games with his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
“Oh my goodness what a wonderful day,” stated the caption.
Related: King Carl joins Norwegian Royals to back athletes at Ski World Championship
The thrilling video kicked off with Princess Victoria beamingly cheer as she watched the match from the stand, while one of the clips featured her showing some dance moves with Princess Mette-Marit.
Next in the video was then featured Prince Haakon, followed by a shot that saw Victoria and her family in the frame. As the game continued, the whole stadium burst with cheers from crowd and the Royals.
The video also captured the players meeting the Swedish and Norwegian Royals, taking photos with them and spending time interacting.
Related: Princess Victoria holds diplomatic meeting after talks with World Bank President
On the post, a fan commented, “Always so nice to see the Swedish and Norwegian Royals together, if it's missing Danish, it would have been complete.”
“What passion the Crown Princess has,” another wrote of Princess Victoria, while a third gushed, “Such a lovely video.”
The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025, which began on February 26, concludes today on March 9.