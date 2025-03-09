Royal

Princess Madeleine posts loving tribute for daughter Adrienne’s 7th birthday

The Duchess of Blekinge, Princess Adreinne, celebrates her 7th birthday on March 9, 2025

  • March 09, 2025
Princess Madeleine is ringing in her little girl, Princess Adrienne’s 7th birthday!

On Sunday, March 9, the Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland took to her official Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt tribute for her youngest daughter, the Duchess of Blekinge.

The tribute was accompanied by a sweet photograph of Madeleine’s little girl.

“Happy birthday to Adrienne who turns 7 today! Every day you fill our hearts with love and we are so lucky to have you!” captioned King Carl Gustaf’s daughter.

The post was met with heartwarming reactions from royal fans, who also wished the little Princess a very happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday , Princess Adrienne!” wished one, while another wrote, “Happy 7th Birthday to our beautiful Princess Adrienne.”

A third gushed, “Happy birthday!!! Wow! She is so gorgeous.”

Princess Adrienne Josephine Alice, born on March 9, 2018, is the youngest child and the second daughter of Princess Madeleine with her husband Christopher O’Neill.

She is given the title of Duchess of Blekinge, and was baptized at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on 8 June 2018.

Besides her, Princess Madeleine also shares Princess Leonore Lilian Maria and Prince Nicolas Paul Gustaf with the British-born American financier.

