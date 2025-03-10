Entertainment

Meryl Streep, Martin Short attend 'Oh Mary!' performance with Jennifer Lopez

Martin Short and Meryl Streep sparked romance speculations in August last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025

Meryl Streep, Martin Short attend 'Oh Mary!' performance with Jennifer Lopez  

Meryl Streep and her boyfriend, Martin Short joined Jennifer Lopez for the Broadway play Oh Mary.

The couple has once again failed to keep their romance under wraps as they were spotted at the Lyceum Theatre to support their pal and lead actress of the comedic play, Betty Gilpin.

Meryl and Martin were accompanied by Jennifer and Brett Goldstein at the star-studded event.

They reportedly stepped out to support Betty, with whom they are starring in upcoming Netflix movie Office Romance.

Related: Meryl Streep, Martin Short spark ‘romance’ buzz at ‘Only Murders’ premiere 

The show's official Instagram handle also released a video on Sunday, March 9, captioning their post, "Deep and crisp and Meryl Streep and JLo and Martin Short and Brett Goldstein and the cast of OH, MARY!"

Meryl and Martin's public appearance came after they were photographed sitting next to each other at Saturday Night Live's 50 anniversary special concert last month.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short ignited romance rumours after they appeared holding hands at the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season four.

At the time, Martin's PR team issued a statement, saying they "were only pals and nothing more."

Related: Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Despite denying the ongoing dating speculations, the couple continued spending quality time together at numerous events. 

