Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025

No one can resist Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic charm!
On Monday, March 10, Shreya Ghoshal turned to her official Instagram handle to share a heartwarming moment she had with the King of Romance at the IIFA Awards 2025 green carpet.
In the post, the Manwa Laage singer dropped a video featuring her walking towards the Pathaan actor, while he was busy posing for the photographers at the event.
As soon as SRK saw the Zaalima songstress, he gave a warm hug to Shreya which was accompanied by some heartfelt words.
“This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection- The mega star @iamsrk loved by all for a reason!!” the Deewani Mastani singer penned as she gushed over Shah Rukh in the caption.
Revealing the Jawan actor’s words, she continued, “At the @iifa green carpet he gave me a warm hug and blessing asking me ‘beta how are you’ will be one of the warmest memories. My career started with him with the film Devdas 23 years ago!!”
“Life came at a full circle, at the 25th year of @iifa after receiving my 10th @iifa award in the state of Rajasthan where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends and my fans,” Shreya concluded.
At the star-studded awards night, Shreya Ghoshal won the Best Singer (Female) award for her song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.